ReeCoin Hits Market Cap of $114,058.00 (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ReeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ReeCoin has a total market cap of $114,058.00 and approximately $397.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.03 or 0.04435550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051797 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00592691 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00081576 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00054182 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032484 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin (REE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

