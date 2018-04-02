ReeCoin (REE) Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One ReeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReeCoin has a total market cap of $92,760.00 and $438.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReeCoin has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.87 or 0.04341800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00586514 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00082260 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054070 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00031850 BTC.

ReeCoin Coin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

Buying and Selling ReeCoin

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ReeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReeCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.