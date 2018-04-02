Regalcoin (REC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,525.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $4,525.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002414 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Regalcoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001321 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

