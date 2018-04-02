Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Regency Centers worth $59,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 397,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $58.98 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $10,073.43, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

In other Regency Centers news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 47,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $3,037,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryce Blair purchased 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,347,072 shares of company stock worth $139,128,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

