Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

RM stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.31. Regional Management has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 42.60, a current ratio of 42.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L bought 13,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $362,709.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,386 shares of company stock valued at $412,750 and sold 33,325 shares valued at $928,591. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

