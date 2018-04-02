Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on the stock.

LON:RGL opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.49).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

