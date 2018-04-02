Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index comprises 2.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,103,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at $492,809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,905 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.07. 677,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,633,866. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1 year low of $234.02 and a 1 year high of $288.69.

