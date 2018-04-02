RELX (RELX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RELX (NYSE:RELX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded RELX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded RELX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded RELX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded RELX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 286,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. RELX has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from RELX’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. RELX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RELX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RELX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RELX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RELX by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RELX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 86,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About RELX

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

