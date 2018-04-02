Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $40 Million Holdings in Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.80% of Dean Foods worth $39,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dean Foods by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dean Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

DF opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $785.85, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Dean Foods Co has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Dean Foods had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, SVP Jose A. Motta sold 8,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $81,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DF shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dean Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Dean Foods Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

