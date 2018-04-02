Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 365,500 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 365,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 322 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,358.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock valued at $79,915. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

NYSE:LYB opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41,696.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.57. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

