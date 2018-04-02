Renasant (RNST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sandler O’Neill

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Hovde Group set a $47.00 price target on Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,101.49, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Renasant has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.19%. analysts predict that Renasant will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renasant news, Director J Niles Mcneel sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $396,933.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,970.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,948 shares of company stock worth $1,048,833. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

