Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

REGI stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $497.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,592 shares in the company, valued at $805,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 94,037 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 260,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 138,674 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 49.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 127,179 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

