Renold (RNO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.70

Renold (LON:RNO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.70 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.40), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.40).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNO shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.97) price objective on shares of Renold in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. FinnCap reduced their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 50 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

About Renold

Renold plc is engaged in delivering engineered and power transmission products and solutions across the world. The Company’s Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission product through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). It has manufacturing sites in the United States, Germany, India, China, Malaysia and Australia.

