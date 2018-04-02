Republic Services (RSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.29.

RSG stock opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $21,936.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $305,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,315.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,101. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

