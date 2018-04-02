Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vectura Group (VEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vectura Group (LON: VEC):

3/22/2018 – Vectura Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Vectura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a GBX 151 ($2.09) price target on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Vectura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Vectura Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

3/21/2018 – Vectura Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/21/2018 – Vectura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.66) price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Vectura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.14) price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Vectura Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.93) price target on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Vectura Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/12/2018 – Vectura Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

2/14/2018 – Vectura Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.21) to GBX 120 ($1.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Vectura Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 160 ($2.21) price target on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Vectura Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vectura Group PLC (LON VEC) traded down GBX 4.25 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 76.40 ($1.06). 2,826,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. Vectura Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.31).

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

