ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.6178047118357 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ResMed to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of ResMed from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

NYSE:RMD traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.80. 746,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,188. The company has a market cap of $14,074.03, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.90. ResMed has a 52-week low of $67.04 and a 52-week high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $197,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,139 shares of company stock worth $4,595,966. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

