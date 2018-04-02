Resolute Energy (REN) Given a $44.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Resolute Energy’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Resolute Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resolute Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs set a $37.00 price target on Resolute Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.22.

REN stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40. Resolute Energy has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $779.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.50 and a beta of 3.33.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Resolute Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Resolute Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy in the second quarter worth about $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Resolute Energy by 2,395.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Resolute Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,328,000.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

