Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Resource Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resource Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resource Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE RSO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 141.52 and a quick ratio of 141.52. Resource Capital has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. Resource Capital had a net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Resource Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Resource Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lieber bought 20,000 shares of Resource Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of Resource Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $236,737 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Resource Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Resource Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Resource Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resource Capital by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resource Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

