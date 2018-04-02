Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Tops $0.0254 on Major Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, ForkDelta, IDEX and Lykke Exchange. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $241,604.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00698288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00179611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029759 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 470,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,000,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.