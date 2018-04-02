Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $19.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,558.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Retail Properties of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/retail-properties-of-america-rpai-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.