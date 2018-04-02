Retirement Income Solutions Inc Takes $559,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 458,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $146,861.47, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In related news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/retirement-income-solutions-inc-takes-559000-position-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.