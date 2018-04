Revain Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Revain has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00011561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Kuna and Mercatox. Revain has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revain Token Profile

Revain launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Kuna, BitFlip and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

