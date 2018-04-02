Analyzing Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) and Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Alamos Gold Inc (US) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Alamos Gold Inc (US), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 4 3 0 2.43 Alamos Gold Inc (US) 0 3 2 0 2.40

Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.21%. Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.34%. Given Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold Inc (US) is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 1.36 $163.89 million $0.57 12.46 Alamos Gold Inc (US) $542.80 million 3.74 $26.60 million $0.12 43.42

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold Inc (US). Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold Inc (US), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold Inc (US) pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 12.03% 7.13% 3.08% Alamos Gold Inc (US) 4.90% 1.70% 1.36%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Alamos Gold Inc (US) on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company owns approximately four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), as well as a copper project in Arizona (the United States). The Company owns Constancia mine, an open pit copper mine in Peru. It owns 777 mine, an underground copper, zinc, gold and silver mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba. It owns Lalor mine, an underground zinc, copper and gold mine near Snow Lake, Manitoba. It also owns Rosemont project, a copper development project in Pima County, Arizona, in the United States.

About Alamos Gold Inc (US)

Alamos Gold Inc. is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico. The Esperanza Gold Project is a development stage asset located in south-central Mexico in the state of Morelos. Agi Dagi and Kirazli gold development projects are located in Canakkale Province on the Biga Peninsula of northwestern Turkey. The Camyurt project is located near southeast of Canakkale, Turkey. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Quartz Mountain Property, which is located on the northern extension of the prolific Basin and Range Province of Nevada in Oregon.

