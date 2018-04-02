Analyzing G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) & Assa Abloy (ASAZY)

G4S (OTCMKTS: GFSZY) and Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G4S and Assa Abloy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S $10.29 billion 0.52 $268.34 million $1.05 16.53 Assa Abloy $8.92 billion 2.50 $1.01 billion $0.46 23.01

Assa Abloy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G4S. G4S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assa Abloy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

G4S pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Assa Abloy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. G4S pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assa Abloy pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares G4S and Assa Abloy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A Assa Abloy 11.36% 18.01% 9.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Assa Abloy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for G4S and Assa Abloy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 1 4 0 2.80 Assa Abloy 0 1 0 0 2.00

G4S currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.76%. Assa Abloy has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given G4S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe G4S is more favorable than Assa Abloy.

Risk and Volatility

G4S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assa Abloy has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as design, built, and integration systems. In addition, the company offers cash solutions, such as outsourcing cash management services; consultancy services to central banks and commercial banks on overall cash management strategy and cash cycle efficiency; managing ATMs; cash management services; and secure transportation of cash. Further, G4S plc provides specialist outsourced services, and security systems and technology services. It serves government, private energy and utilities, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, ports and airports, leisure and tourism, financial institutions, mining and metals, corporate and industrial, and retail sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Assa Abloy Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening solutions in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, security doors, fire doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencing and gates, hardware, and fittings. The company also provides secure identity solutions primarily in identity and access management, and contactless identification technology solutions under the HID Global brand to healthcare, education, financial, government, and state institutions; and electronic lock systems, safes, energy management systems, and minibars for hotels and cruise ships under the VingCard and Elsafe product brands. In addition, it offers entrance automation products and components, such as automatic swing, sliding, and revolving doors; industrial doors; garage doors; high-performance doors; hangar doors; hardware for overhead sectional doors and sensors; gate automation products; docking solutions; and related services. The company offers its products under Ceco, Corbin Russwin, Curries, Emtek, Medeco, Phillips, SARGENT, La Fonte, ASSA ABLOY, Ameristar, ABLOY, ASSA, IKON, Mul-T-Lock, TESA, UNION, Vachette, Yale, Baodean, Guli, Liyi (Shenfei), Interlock, Lockwood, Besam, Crawford, Megadoor, and Albany. The company sells its products through security systems integrators, locksmiths and security installers, building and lock wholesalers, retailers, home improvement stores, hardware and security stores, OEMs, and door and window manufacturers. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

