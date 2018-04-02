Reviewing Caleres (CAL) & Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Caleres and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caleres 3.13% 14.01% 6.30% Differential Brands Group -7.14% -27.60% -6.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caleres and Differential Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caleres $2.79 billion 0.51 $87.20 million $2.16 15.36 Differential Brands Group $149.27 million 0.12 -$17.81 million ($0.99) -1.32

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caleres, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Differential Brands Group does not pay a dividend. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Caleres and Differential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caleres 0 2 4 0 2.67 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Caleres currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Caleres’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caleres is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Caleres shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Caleres shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Caleres has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, suggesting that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caleres beats Differential Brands Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc., a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergalicious, Carlos by Carlos Santana, Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, Vince, Via Spiga, Fergie, Rykä, Allen Edmonds, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt brands. It also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that include Famous.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, AllenEdmonds.com, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, LifeStride.com, ViaSpiga.com, FrancoSarto.com, CarlosShoes.com, FergieShoes.com, and GeorgeBrownBilt.com. In addition, the company designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, it retails and wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. Caleres, Inc. operates 1,289 retail shoe stores in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy primarily under the Famous Footwear, Naturalizer, and Allen Edmonds names. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

