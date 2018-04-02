Reviewing CLARCOR (CLC) & Edgen Group (EDG)

CLARCOR (NYSE: CLC) and Edgen Group (NYSE:EDG) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get CLARCOR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CLARCOR and Edgen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLARCOR 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CLARCOR and Edgen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLARCOR 7.71% 10.16% 6.66% Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of CLARCOR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CLARCOR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLARCOR and Edgen Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLARCOR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CLARCOR pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Edgen Group does not pay a dividend. CLARCOR has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Summary

CLARCOR beats Edgen Group on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLARCOR Company Profile

CLARCOR Inc. is engaged in providing filtration products, filtration systems and services, and consumer and industrial packaging products. The Company’s segments are Engine/Mobile Filtration and Industrial/Environmental Filtration. Its Engine/Mobile Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products for on-road and off-road mobile and stationary applications. Its Industrial/Environmental Filtration segment manufactures and sells filtration products used in industrial and commercial processes, and in buildings and infrastructures of various types. Its liquid process filtration products include specialty industrial process liquid filters; filters for pharmaceutical processes and beverages; filtration systems, filters and coalescers for the oil and natural gas industry; filtration systems for aircraft refueling, anti-pollution, sewage treatment and water recycling; bilge water separators, and sand control filters for oil and gas drilling.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CLARCOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLARCOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.