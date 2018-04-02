Contrasting Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) and The Competition

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dell Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 22.63% 3.19% Dell Technologies Competitors -1.61% 9.19% 3.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion -$3.73 billion 11.87 Dell Technologies Competitors $26.48 billion $3.70 billion 84.82

Dell Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dell Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dell Technologies Competitors 120 712 2380 62 2.73

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.25%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Dell Technologies peers beat Dell Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

