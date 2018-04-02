Reviewing Enviva Partners (EVA) & The Competition

Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) is one of 5 public companies in the “Lumber & wood products, except furniture” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enviva Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviva Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enviva Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Enviva Partners pays out 406.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Lumber & wood products, except furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 65.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enviva Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enviva Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviva Partners 3.80% 7.65% 2.89% Enviva Partners Competitors 11.38% 43.85% 15.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviva Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviva Partners $543.22 million $17.51 million 44.92 Enviva Partners Competitors $1.50 billion $193.51 million 22.19

Enviva Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enviva Partners. Enviva Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of shares of all “Lumber & wood products, except furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of shares of all “Lumber & wood products, except furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enviva Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviva Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enviva Partners Competitors 23 144 163 16 2.50

Enviva Partners presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. As a group, “Lumber & wood products, except furniture” companies have a potential upside of 1.30%. Given Enviva Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enviva Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Enviva Partners peers beat Enviva Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP is a supplier of utility-grade wood pellets to power generators. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets and loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to the Company’s principally Northern European customers. The Company’s principal product, utility-grade wood pellets, is a traded energy commodity that is used as a substitute for coal in both dedicated and co-fired power generation and combined heat and power plants. It enables power generators to generate electricity. The Company’s customers use its wood pellets as a substitute fuel for coal in dedicated biomass or co-fired coal power plants. Wood pellets are exported from the Company’s deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia, from a deep-water marine terminal in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.