Reviewing Jinko Solar (JKS) and Its Competitors

Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Jinko Solar to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Jinko Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jinko Solar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinko Solar 6 2 0 0 1.25 Jinko Solar Competitors 1405 5495 10642 591 2.57

Jinko Solar currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.61%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Jinko Solar’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jinko Solar has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Jinko Solar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinko Solar 0.53% 2.12% 0.49% Jinko Solar Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Risk and Volatility

Jinko Solar has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jinko Solar’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jinko Solar and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jinko Solar $4.07 billion $21.78 million 27.49 Jinko Solar Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.27

Jinko Solar has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Jinko Solar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jinko Solar competitors beat Jinko Solar on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Jinko Solar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

