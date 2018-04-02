Reviewing Lee Enterprises (LEE) and John Wiley & Sons (JW.A)

Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) and John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lee Enterprises does not pay a dividend. John Wiley & Sons pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lee Enterprises and John Wiley & Sons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lee Enterprises 9.04% -18.41% 2.59% John Wiley & Sons 10.44% 18.07% 7.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lee Enterprises and John Wiley & Sons’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lee Enterprises $566.94 million 0.22 $27.48 million $0.31 6.94 John Wiley & Sons $1.72 billion 2.14 $113.64 million $3.00 21.52

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than Lee Enterprises. Lee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lee Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lee Enterprises and John Wiley & Sons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lee Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A John Wiley & Sons 0 2 0 0 2.00

John Wiley & Sons has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given John Wiley & Sons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe John Wiley & Sons is more favorable than Lee Enterprises.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats Lee Enterprises on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services in the areas of research, professional practice and education. The Company operates through three segments: Research, Professional Development and Education. Through the Research segment, the Company provides digital and print scientific, technical, medical and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides digital and print books, corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions and training services, and test prep and certification. In the Education segment, the Company provides print and digital content, and education solutions, including online program management services for higher education institutions and course management tools for instructors and students. The Company is engaged in developing and cross-marketing products to its customer base of researchers, professionals, students and educators.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.