Contrasting GenVec (GNVC) & Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK) and GenVec (NASDAQ:GNVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of GenVec shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of GenVec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and GenVec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals $144.27 million 0.74 $472.02 million ($5.66) -1.42 GenVec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GenVec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and GenVec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 2 0 0 2.00 GenVec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.07%. Given Merrimack Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GenVec.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and GenVec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -773.68% -50.11% GenVec -3,748.25% -648.22% -271.77%

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats GenVec on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on biomarker-defined cancers in the United States. The company's clinical programs include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141, a human tetravalent bispecific antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer with high serum levels of free insulin-like growth factor 1. Its clinical program also comprises MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to solid tumors. In addition, the company is developing preclinical product candidates for various solid tumor indications. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

GenVec Company Profile

GenVec, Inc. (GenVec) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The Company designs, tests and manufactures adenoviral-based product candidates. The Company’s development programs address therapeutic areas, such as hearing loss and balance disorders, as well as vaccines against infectious diseases, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), herpes simplex virus (HSV), Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68) and malaria. In the area of animal health, it is developing vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). The Company develops and commercializes its product candidates through collaborations. The Company’s lead product candidate is CGF166. The Company’s vaccine candidates include preventative vaccines against RSV and malaria, and a therapeutic vaccine for HSV. The Company is developing vaccine and anti-viral candidates for the prevention and containment of FMD outbreaks.

