Contrasting Nasdaq (NDAQ) and Its Competitors

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nasdaq to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nasdaq and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $3.97 billion $734.00 million 21.07 Nasdaq Competitors $5.11 billion $882.58 million 21.24

Nasdaq’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nasdaq. Nasdaq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Nasdaq pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nasdaq pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.5% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nasdaq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nasdaq’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 18.49% 12.75% 4.79% Nasdaq Competitors 25.22% 27.82% 11.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nasdaq and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 1 5 3 0 2.22 Nasdaq Competitors 124 657 679 28 2.41

Nasdaq presently has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Nasdaq’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nasdaq has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nasdaq rivals beat Nasdaq on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. Its global offerings include trading and clearing across various asset classes, trade management services, data products, financial indexes, capital formation solutions, corporate solutions, and market technology products and services. Its technology markets across the globe, supporting equity derivative trading, clearing and settlement, cash equity trading, fixed income trading and various other functions. Its Market Services segment include its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income clearing corporation and trade management services businesses. Its Corporate Solutions business serves corporate clients.

