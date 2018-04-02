Comparing Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) and Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Northwest Pipe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26% Northwest Pipe -7.65% -3.52% -3.11%

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northwest Pipe does not pay a dividend. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and Northwest Pipe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Northwest Pipe 0 1 1 0 2.50

Northwest Pipe has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.54%. Given Northwest Pipe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Pipe is more favorable than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and Northwest Pipe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion 0.86 $1.08 billion $0.48 12.19 Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.28 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -26.91

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe. Northwest Pipe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Norsk Hydro ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Northwest Pipe on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. The Company’s solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications.

