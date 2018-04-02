Comparing Park Sterling (NASDAQ:PSTB) & Sterling Financial (STSA)

Park Sterling (NASDAQ: PSTB) and Sterling Financial (NASDAQ:STSA) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Park Sterling pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sterling Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Park Sterling and Sterling Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Sterling 26.18% 9.35% 1.06% Sterling Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Sterling and Sterling Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Sterling $140.91 million 4.86 $19.94 million N/A N/A Sterling Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Park Sterling has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Park Sterling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Park Sterling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Park Sterling and Sterling Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Sterling 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sterling Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Park Sterling beats Sterling Financial on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Sterling

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial non-member bank. The Company provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets. It provides a range of banking products, including personal, business and non-profit checking accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts (IOLTA), individual retirement accounts, business and personal money market accounts, time deposits, overdraft protection, safe deposit boxes, and online and mobile banking. Its wealth management activities include investment management, private banking, personal trust and investment brokerage services. Its cash management activities include remote deposit capture, lockbox services, sweep accounts, purchasing cards, automated clearing house (ACH) and wire payments.

About Sterling Financial

Sterling Financial Corporation (Sterling) is a bank holding company for Sterling Savings Bank. Sterling Savings Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. Sterling Savings Bank offers retail and commercial banking products and services, mortgage lending and investment products to individuals, small businesses, commercial organizations and corporations. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Loan Division. Its Community Banking segment provides traditional banking services through the retail banking, private banking and commercial banking groups, including the originating and servicing of commercial real estate, owner occupied CRE and C&I loans. The Company’s Home Loan Division originates and sells residential real estate loans through its mortgage banking operations, on both a servicing-retained and servicing-released basis. In Apil 2014, Umpqua Holdings Corp merged with Sterling Financial Corp.

