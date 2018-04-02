Reviewing Quad/Graphics (QUAD) & Its Competitors

Quad/Graphics (NYSE: QUAD) is one of 7 public companies in the “Commercial printing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quad/Graphics to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quad/Graphics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quad/Graphics 2.59% 19.46% 3.78% Quad/Graphics Competitors 1.12% -1.18% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics’ peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Quad/Graphics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Commercial printing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quad/Graphics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion $107.20 million N/A Quad/Graphics Competitors $2.69 billion $32.82 million -20.16

Quad/Graphics has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Dividends

Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. As a group, “Commercial printing” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Quad/Graphics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics Competitors 50 133 89 8 2.20

As a group, “Commercial printing” companies have a potential downside of 14.28%. Given Quad/Graphics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats its peers on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc. is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement. The United States Print and Related Services segment also includes marketing and other complementary services, including marketing strategy and data insights. The International segment consists of the Company’s printing operations in Europe and Latin America, including operations in England, France, Germany and Poland, as well as investments in printing operations in Brazil and India.

