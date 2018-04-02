Reviewing Resonant (RESN) & NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Resonant and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 5 0 3.00 NeoPhotonics 0 4 4 1 2.67

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 152.87%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $8.92, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -3,315.93% -126.81% -108.79% NeoPhotonics -18.21% -22.53% -11.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $650,000.00 137.43 -$21.65 million ($1.26) -2.76 NeoPhotonics $292.89 million 1.01 -$53.33 million ($1.10) -6.11

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resonant beats NeoPhotonics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc. is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband. The Company uses a technology called Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The Company uses ISN to develop new classes of filter designs. The Company is also developing a series of single-band surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs for frequency bands. The Company is developing multiplexer filter designs for over two bands to address the carrier aggregation (CA) requirements of its customers. In addition, the Company is also developing reconfigurable filter designs to replace multiple filters for multiple bands. The Company is also involved in the development of a filter reconfigurable between three bands.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks. The Company’s products are categorized into groups, including High Speed Products and Network Products and Solutions. The High Speed Products includes products designed for 100G and beyond for telecommunication and datacenter or content provider networks and applications. Its Network Products and Solutions consist of various products designed for applications below 100G, and include 40G products. The Company combines its transmitter and receiver products into Transceiver modules.

