Contrasting RGC Resources (RGCO) & South Jersey Industries (SJI)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ: RGCO) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RGC Resources and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 9.73% 9.64% 3.16% South Jersey Industries -0.28% 7.84% 2.60%

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RGC Resources pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Jersey Industries pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RGC Resources and South Jersey Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 South Jersey Industries 0 5 2 0 2.29

RGC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and South Jersey Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $62.30 million 3.25 $6.23 million $0.86 29.53 South Jersey Industries $1.24 billion 1.80 -$3.49 million $1.23 22.89

RGC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South Jersey Industries. South Jersey Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RGC Resources has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RGC Resources beats South Jersey Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream). Its segments include Gas utility operations (SJG), which consist primarily of natural gas distribution; Wholesale energy operations, which include the activities of SJRG and SJEX; SJE, which is involved in both retail gas and retail electric activities; On-Site energy production, which consists of Marina’s thermal energy facility; Appliance service operations, which include SJESP, and Corporate and Services segment, which includes the activities of Midstream.

