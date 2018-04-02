Financial Survey: Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) and Its Rivals

Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Smart Sand to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand 15.69% 7.37% 5.95% Smart Sand Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.0% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand’s peers have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Smart Sand and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 0 4 4 0 2.50 Smart Sand Competitors 193 698 856 28 2.41

Smart Sand currently has a consensus price target of $11.34, indicating a potential upside of 104.76%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 23.63%. Given Smart Sand’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smart Sand and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $137.21 million $21.52 million 17.31 Smart Sand Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.72

Smart Sand’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Smart Sand beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market. It owns and operates a raw frac sand mine and related processing facility near Oakdale, Wisconsin. In addition to the Oakdale facility, it owns a second property in Jackson County, Wisconsin, known as Hixton site. Its sand reserves include a balanced concentration of coarse (20/40, 30/50 and 40/70 gradation) sands and fine (60/140 gradation) sand. Its reserves contain deposits of approximately 20% of 20/40 and coarser substrate, over 40% of 40/70 mesh substrate and approximately 40% of 100-mesh substrate. Its 30/50 gradation is a derivative of the 20/40 and 40/70 blends.

