Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) is one of 10 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Teledyne Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $2.60 billion $227.20 million 26.58 Teledyne Technologies Competitors $7.19 billion $619.32 million 21.48

Teledyne Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies. Teledyne Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Teledyne Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 8.73% 14.07% 6.63% Teledyne Technologies Competitors 0.18% 4.11% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teledyne Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teledyne Technologies Competitors 76 432 521 25 2.47

Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $187.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 4.07%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment. Digital Imaging segment includes sensors, cameras and systems, within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet and X-ray spectra. Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems and communications products, including defense electronics. Engineered Systems segment provides systems engineering and integration and technology development, as well as manufacturing solutions.

