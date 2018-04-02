Sharps Compliance (SMED) and Tetra Tech (TTEK) Head to Head Comparison

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) and Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Tetra Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $38.19 million 1.89 -$1.29 million ($0.04) -112.50 Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 0.98 $117.87 million $2.13 22.63

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Compliance. Sharps Compliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharps Compliance and Tetra Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Tetra Tech has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Sharps Compliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Tetra Tech.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sharps Compliance does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Compliance has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Tetra Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 0.33% 0.54% 0.39% Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Sharps Compliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Sharps Compliance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, commercial, and agriculture markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

