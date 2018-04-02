Head to Head Review: Topcon (TOPCF) and Morningstar (MORN)

Topcon (OTCMKTS: TOPCF) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Topcon and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Topcon does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Topcon has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 15.02% 15.64% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Topcon and Morningstar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.19 billion 1.77 $41.07 million $0.38 51.24 Morningstar $911.70 million 4.45 $136.90 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topcon.

Summary

Morningstar beats Topcon on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The companys infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, listed companies, capital markets, and real-time global market data. It conducts its business operations outside of the United States through subsidiaries in countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, People’s Republic of China (both Hong Kong and the mainland), Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

