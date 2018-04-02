RevolverCoin Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. RevolverCoin has a total market cap of $148,567.00 and $133.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RevolverCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RevolverCoin alerts:

Kzcash (KZC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049507 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000474 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RevolverCoin Coin Profile

XRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,657,976 coins. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for RevolverCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RevolverCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.