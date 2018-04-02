REX (CRYPTO:REX) Price Tops $0.18

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, REX has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One REX token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. REX has a market cap of $1.59 million and $0.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00698288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00179611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038698 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029759 BTC.

REX Profile

REX launched on August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. REX’s official website is rexmls.com.

Buying and Selling REX

REX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

