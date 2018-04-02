Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Prothena worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Prothena stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. Prothena Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,411.38, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. Prothena had a negative net margin of 556.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

