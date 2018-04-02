Rhumbline Advisers Has $743,000 Stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Ambac Financial Group worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $15.68 on Monday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 52.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBC. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations.

