Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Heartland Express worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,498.78, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

