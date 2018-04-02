Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (RYTM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:RYTM) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 3rd. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,050,000 shares in its public offering on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $119,850,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $542.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/rhythm-pharmaceuticals-incs-rytm-lock-up-period-will-expire-tomorrow.html.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.