Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1970903795329 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of RYTM stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.21. 62,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,868. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $542.95 and a PE ratio of -6.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

