Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $17.80

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 71296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYTM shares. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $542.95 and a P/E ratio of -6.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $78,357,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $21,654,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $13,487,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,465,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $7,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $17.80” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/rhythm-pharmaceuticals-rytm-reaches-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-17-80.html.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.