AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 18,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 7,774,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,422,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

